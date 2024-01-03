Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semrush were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Down 3.6 %

SEMR opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Insider Activity

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,803,972.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,648,126.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $923,597.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,803,972.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,054 shares in the company, valued at $38,648,126.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 995,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,692. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

