Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

