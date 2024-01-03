Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $20,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 122.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 190,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,830 shares of company stock worth $101,431. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Up 3.9 %

CGEM stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

