Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

