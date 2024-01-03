Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $162,000 Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $230.21 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $250.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.52.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

