Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

GoodRx Trading Down 16.1 %

GoodRx stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.54, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

