Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $173,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $402.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.22.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

