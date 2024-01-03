Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after purchasing an additional 651,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 490,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 326,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.