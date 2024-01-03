Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,196 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 41.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $7,692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 297.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,202 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $31,223.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 154,192 shares of company stock worth $132,991 in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

