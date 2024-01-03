Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,902 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNA

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.