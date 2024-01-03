Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 949.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 904,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $31,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,460,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,513 shares of company stock worth $493,291. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Stock Down 3.8 %

AVPT opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.