Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 129 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 85.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 28.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in monday.com by 1,945.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

