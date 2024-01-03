Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,222 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BVH stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.20 million. Research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.