Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 33,029 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,029 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NKTR stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

