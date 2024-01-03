Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,517 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 174,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 191,566 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $590.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,827 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

