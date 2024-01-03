Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,137,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYG opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

