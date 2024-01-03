Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 19.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Morningstar by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Morningstar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $277.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.49. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $289.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.