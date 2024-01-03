Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.98 million, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $467,584. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

