Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,202 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Synlogic worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBX. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Synlogic

(Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

