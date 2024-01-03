HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

