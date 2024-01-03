Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 586 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

