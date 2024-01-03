Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.65). 78,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.66).

Henry Boot Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.33, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

