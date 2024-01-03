Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 576 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 17,681,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after buying an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 1,279,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

