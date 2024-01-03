Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,391.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

