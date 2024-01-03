Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 438 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 306.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after acquiring an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.