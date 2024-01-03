Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Xerox by 402.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $5,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 65.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 96.15%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.