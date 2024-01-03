Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $175.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

