Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the company's stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC's holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

