Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 728 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Newmont by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

NEM opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

