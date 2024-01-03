Hexo (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Hexo Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 1,403,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 773,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.
HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
