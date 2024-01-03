HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

