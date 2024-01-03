Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $287.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

