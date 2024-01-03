Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.68.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 68.92 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 78.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is 61.49.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

