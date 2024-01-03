Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

