Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

HWM stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

