Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares.
Hudson’s Bay Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.
Hudson’s Bay Company Profile
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
