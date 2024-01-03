Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ichor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ichor by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ichor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

