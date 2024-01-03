Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunic by 0.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 36.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 26.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IMUX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

