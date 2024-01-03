Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.79.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

