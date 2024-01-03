INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €22.40 ($24.62) and last traded at €22.35 ($24.56). Approximately 6,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.25 ($24.45).

INDUS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $587.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.99.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

