Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 38,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
