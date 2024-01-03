InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Shares Up 7.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 326,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,768% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

