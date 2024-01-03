Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,781 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.1 %

UAPR stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

