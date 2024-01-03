Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $603.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,210 shares of company stock valued at $55,300,600 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

