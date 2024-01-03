Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

