iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.55. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

