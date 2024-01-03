iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.3% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

