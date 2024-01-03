iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 651,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,948,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.21 and its 200-day moving average is $447.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

