iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,235 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

