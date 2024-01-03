iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IFGL opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

